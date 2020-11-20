Global  
 

England express concern over bio-secure environment breach

England express concern over bio-secure environment breach

England express concern over bio-secure environment breach

England have questioned the strength of their bio-secure environment in Cape Town after a South African player tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the postponement of the first One-Day International that was scheduled for Newlands on Friday.


