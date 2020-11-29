First batch of Covid-19 vaccine arrives in UK

England have questioned the strength of their bio-secure environment in Cape Town after a South African player tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the postponement of the first One-Day International that was scheduled for Newlands on Friday.
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Stephen Hahn told Reuters on Friday it was realistic to expect that 20 million Americans could be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of this year.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman discussed the state of the Indian economy on Day 6 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. She said that every sector of the economy is showing signs of recovery. Sitharaman said that she is keeping her mind and options open for further intervention to give a fillip to economic activity, but added that the Union Budget is not too far in the future. Responding to claims that the recent spike in economic activity is only due to pent-up and festival demand, she said that this logic can't explain higher GST collections. She added that demand is likely to sustain. Watch the full video for more.
Top U.S. infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has apologized for casting doubt on the rigor of the British regulators who approved the Pfizer Inc vaccine against COVID-19, saying he had faith in the quality of their work. Emer McCarthy reports.
Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has defended the introduction of new Covid-19 restrictions for Wales, including a ban on alcohol and pubs closing at 6pm. Mr Drakeford argued that it was necessary to bring Wales "into line" with other parts of the UK facing similar challenges, which would be the equivalent of the highest tiers in the English and Scottish systems. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford says that Wales expects to receive the first supplies of the Covid-19 vaccine in the next few days, with vaccinations expected to start from Tuesday. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said it was an "important day" as he left his hotel to continue Brexit trade talks with the UK Government this morning. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an all-party meeting today attended by political leaders of around 12 political parties, said that the Experts believe that a COVID vaccine will be ready in the next few..