First batch of Covid-19 vaccine arrives in UK

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:34s - Published
The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine has arrived in the UK and is on its way to ultra-low temperature storage facilities.

It will be distributed from these storage facilities early next week to 50 hospital hubs acting as vaccination points.

Report by Fullerg.

England express concern over bio-secure environment breach [Video]

England express concern over bio-secure environment breach

England have questioned the strength of their bio-secure environment in Cape Town after a South African player tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the postponement of the first One-Day International that was scheduled for Newlands on Friday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:32Published
FDA chief: 20 mln could be vaccinated in U.S. this year [Video]

FDA chief: 20 mln could be vaccinated in U.S. this year

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Stephen Hahn told Reuters on Friday it was realistic to expect that 20 million Americans could be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of this year.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:54Published

Doctors say COVID vaccine's side effects are normal, urge people not to avoid the shots

 Ahead of the anticipated distribution of the two-dose coronavirus vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer, medical experts are stressing the importance of getting the..
CBS News
India's economy in better state now? FM Nirmala on Covid recovery #HTLS2020 [Video]

India's economy in better state now? FM Nirmala on Covid recovery #HTLS2020

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman discussed the state of the Indian economy on Day 6 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. She said that every sector of the economy is showing signs of recovery. Sitharaman said that she is keeping her mind and options open for further intervention to give a fillip to economic activity, but added that the Union Budget is not too far in the future. Responding to claims that the recent spike in economic activity is only due to pent-up and festival demand, she said that this logic can't explain higher GST collections. She added that demand is likely to sustain. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:10Published

Welsh First Minister announces first Covid-19 vaccinations to take place next week [Video]

Welsh First Minister announces first Covid-19 vaccinations to take place next week

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has welcomed the news of the approval ofthe Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccine and announced the firstvaccinations in Wales will take place next week.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published

Eye Opener: Pfizer slashes targeted vaccine rollout

 Pfizer slashed its targeted coronavirus vaccine rollout in half, further complicating distribution. Also, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader..
CBS News
Fauci apologizes for UK vaccine comments [Video]

Fauci apologizes for UK vaccine comments

Top U.S. infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has apologized for casting doubt on the rigor of the British regulators who approved the Pfizer Inc vaccine against COVID-19, saying he had faith in the quality of their work. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:19Published

Facebook's political ad ban didn't reduce ads' reach in week before election

 In the week before the presidential election, Americans saw 5.3 billion political ads on Facebook, which is an increase of 5% from the week before. Naomi Hirst..
CBS News
Mark Drakeford defends new restrictions for Wales [Video]

Mark Drakeford defends new restrictions for Wales

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has defended the introduction of new Covid-19 restrictions for Wales, including a ban on alcohol and pubs closing at 6pm. Mr Drakeford argued that it was necessary to bring Wales "into line" with other parts of the UK facing similar challenges, which would be the equivalent of the highest tiers in the English and Scottish systems. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:56Published
Wales to start vaccinating from Tuesday [Video]

Wales to start vaccinating from Tuesday

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford says that Wales expects to receive the first supplies of the Covid-19 vaccine in the next few days, with vaccinations expected to start from Tuesday. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:41Published
Michel Barnier: 'Important day' for Brexit talks [Video]

Michel Barnier: 'Important day' for Brexit talks

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said it was an "important day" as he left his hotel to continue Brexit trade talks with the UK Government this morning. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:45Published

Regulator defends speed of UK vaccine approval as first batch arrives

The UK approved a Covid-19 vaccine without compromising safety, the medicines regulator said after...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives at Chicago's O'Hare Airport: Source

The very first batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrived at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on a...
Upworthy - Published


Russia set to launch first doses of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine [Video]

Russia set to launch first doses of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine

With trials still underway, the vaccine is currently only being offered to those under 60 and without any chronic diseases.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 14:50Published
PM Modi assures Covid-19 vaccine will be ready in few weeks at the all-party meeting | Oneindia News [Video]

PM Modi assures Covid-19 vaccine will be ready in few weeks at the all-party meeting | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an all-party meeting today attended by political leaders of around 12 political parties, said that the Experts believe that a COVID vaccine will be ready in the next few..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:08Published
'Healthcare and frontline workers, elderly will be vaccinated first': PM Modi [Video]

'Healthcare and frontline workers, elderly will be vaccinated first': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the world is keeping a close watch on the cheapest and safest Covid-19 vaccine and hence they are looking at India. PM Modi said that healthcare workers,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:11Published