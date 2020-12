Video Credit: WXXV - Published 3 minutes ago

- - it's 'live local' thursday a- segment where news 25's - lorraine weiskopf takes us to - historical places of- interest along the coast.

- she's live in biloxi, lorraine- where are we visiting today?- - - - - the movie 'interference', - paramount's first 100 percent - talking picture was also the- first feature playing in- biloxi's historic saenger -