Soon debut her new christmas cookies called mariah's cookies.

You can order them today... as her christmas special launches on apple c1 3 t-v.

The brand is a partnership between the singer and virtual dining concepts.

The cookies will be available by order and and delivery in 30 markets.

Flavors include some of the classics ... plus three selections for winter festivities.

But, the cookies aren't just for holidays.

They'll be available for order year round.

Lady gaga is also getting into the cookie business...... check out these new