Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

mariah's cookies

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
mariah's cookies
mariahs cookies

Soon debut her new christmas cookies called mariah's cookies.

You can order them today... as her christmas special launches on apple c1 3 t-v.

The brand is a partnership between the singer and virtual dining concepts.

The cookies will be between the singer and virtual dining concepts.

The cookies will be available by order and and delivery in 30 markets.

Flavors include some of the classics ... plus three selections for winter festivities.

But, the cookies aren't just for holidays.

They'll be available for order year round.

Lady gaga is also getting into the cookie business...... check out these new




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trending: Mariah Carey Cookies [Video]

Trending: Mariah Carey Cookies

Mariah Carey is launching her own line of cookies which come in a variety of flavors.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:30Published