Madisonville Healthcare Workers Among the First to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Video Credit: WEVV - Published
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said Thursday that frontline healthcare workers at Baptist Health Madisonville would be among the first to receive the state's first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Tonight on 44news at 5 - covid-19 taking a toll on mental health- could contracting the virus cause worse symptoms - we dive into the lingering effects.

