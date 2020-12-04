Global  
 

Andre Sterling, Wanted In Mass. State Trooper Shooting, Killed By US Marshals In NYC

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Andre Sterling, Wanted In Mass. State Trooper Shooting, Killed By US Marshals In NYC
WBZ-TV's Anna Meiler reports.

