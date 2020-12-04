Andre Sterling, Wanted In Mass. State Trooper Shooting, Killed By US Marshals In NYC

WBZ News Update For December 4Weekend Snowstorm; MA COVID Cases Top 6,000; State Trooper Shooting Suspect Killed; COVID Field Hospitals Setup
Suspect Wanted In Shooting Of Massachusetts State Trooper Shot By U.S. Marshals In The BronxPolice identified the deceased suspect as Andre Sterling, 32, who was wanted for the shooting of a Massachusetts State Trooper.
