MetaGeek Improving WiFi Access

Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 01:02s - Published 3 weeks ago

HELP TEACHERS,STUDENTS, ANDOTHERS... WORKINGOR LEARNING FROMHOME.BUT IT DOES COSTMONEY.RYAN WOODINGS ISTHE FOUNDER OFMETA-GEEK... WHICHCREATES WI-FITOOLS FOR LARGEAREAS... LIKECOFFEE SHOPS ANDFOOTBALL STADIUMS.WOODINGS SAYS HISNEIGHBOR IS ATEACHER..

WHOUNFORTUNATELYFOUND HER BESTWI-FI SIGNAL IN HERKITCHEN..

WHICHISN'T THE GREATESTPLACE TO TEACH.THAT'S WHEN HECAME UP WITH THEIDEA FOR HIS APP."WALKS YOUTHROUGH GOING TOTHE ROOMS IN YOURHOUSE WHERE YOUNEED WIFI AND ITRUNS A LITTLE WIFISCANNING HEBACKGROUND,SPEED TEST, AND ITSENDS IT UP TO OURCLOUD WHERE WECAN DO ANALYSISON IT, AND THEANALYSIS CAN SAYHERE'S THE ROOMSTHAT WOULD BEBETTER, HERE'SSOME WAYS TOMAKE IT MORESTABLE, OR HERE'SSOME WAYS YOUCAN REDUCE YOURNETWORK NEEDS."METAGEEK OFFERSA FREE 14 DAY TRIALFORDOWNLOADERS...AND ANYONEINVOLVED INEDUCATION GETS 90DAYS FREE ACCESS.THE APP ISCOMPATIBLE WITHWINDOWS ANDYOU CAN DOWNLOADIT AT METAGEEK DOTCOM.