Trump Could Pardon Himself And Twenty Associates Before Leaving Office

Politico reports that President Donald Trump is considering pardoning as many as 20 close associates before he leaves office in January.

Who would he pardon?

According to Business insider they include his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, as well as his three eldest children, as The New York Times previously reported.

However, the president is said to be concerned about whether the preemptive pardons could look like a public admission of guilt.


Fact check: Facebook post touting decreasing drug prices under Trump is misleading

 A viral claim appears to take data out of context to tout decreasing drug prices under President Donald Trump.
President Trump not happy with Attorney General William Barr's election comments

 President Trump is "not happy" with Attorney General William Barr after Barr says the Justice Department has not yet seen any evidence of widespread voter fraud..
Trumps light National Christmas Tree [Video]

Trumps light National Christmas Tree

During the 98th National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony, Trump wished Americans a merry Christmas before first lady Melania Trump pushed a button to illuminate the tree.

Could Trump pardon family members and other close associates? His prior pardons may set the stage for more

 As President Trump weighs granting more pardons during his final days in office, experts say the politicization of his broad clemency powers is a fait..
Jay Sekulow and Rudy Giuliani on "The Takeout" — 3/29/19

 Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jay Sekulow discuss the Mueller investigation and President Trump's feelings about the findings on this week's edition of "The..
US election: Donald Trump campaign witness Melissa Carone the star of fraud hearing

 One of the Trump campaign's star witnesses alleging election fraud has suddenly shot to fame after her testimony at a hearing in Michigan yesterday.US President..
New Zealand Herald

Rudy Giuliani took a road trip to push claims of election fraud. He was rebuffed

 In Michigan, Guiliani waved binders, floated baseless conspiracy theories and complained of what he called election "theft." He was rebuffed.
Trump is reportedly considering pardoning as many as 20 associates before leaving office

Trump, his family members, and some of his allies will face a slew of civil and criminal...
Trump associates, including Giuliani, are asking for pardons

President Donald Trump's associates are making appeals to him in the hopes of obtaining pardons...
Could Trump pardon his family - or himself? [Video]

Could Trump pardon his family - or himself?

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump's pardoning of his former adviser Michael Flynn has fueled speculation over whether he could pardon other associates, and even members of his family, during his final..

Trump To Pardon Many Before Leaving Office [Video]

Trump To Pardon Many Before Leaving Office

The public should expect a "flurry" of pardons before President Donald Trump leaves office. A source close to the White House suggested this, according to reports at CNN. The reality is that pardons..

Get In Line: Trump Entourage's Rush to Plead For Pardons [Video]

Get In Line: Trump Entourage's Rush to Plead For Pardons

CNN reports President Donald Trump's associates are making appeals to him in the hopes of obtaining pardons before he leaves office. The appeals come on the heels of Trump's decision to pardon his..

