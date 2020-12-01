Trump Could Pardon Himself And Twenty Associates Before Leaving Office

Politico reports that President Donald Trump is considering pardoning as many as 20 close associates before he leaves office in January.

Who would he pardon?

According to Business insider they include his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, as well as his three eldest children, as The New York Times previously reported.

However, the president is said to be concerned about whether the preemptive pardons could look like a public admission of guilt.