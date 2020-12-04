Farmers call for Bharat Bandh on December 8th, next round of talks tomorrow|Oneindia News

The farmers protesting against the three newly-enacted farm laws have hardened their stance, announcing a call for Bharat Bandh on December 8.

A petition seeking immediate removal or dispersal of the mass gathering of farmers at Delhi borders has been submitted to the Supreme Court on Friday as the farmers’ ongoing protest entered its 9th day.

A petition seeking immediate removal or dispersal of the mass gathering of farmers at Delhi borders has been submitted to the Supreme Court on Friday as the farmers' ongoing protest entered its 9th day.

