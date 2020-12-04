Farmers call for Bharat Bandh on December 8th, next round of talks tomorrow|Oneindia News

Global  
 

The farmers protesting against the three newly-enacted farm laws have hardened their stance, announcing a call for Bharat Bandh on December 8.

A petition seeking immediate removal or dispersal of the mass gathering of farmers at Delhi borders has been submitted to the Supreme Court on Friday as the farmers’ ongoing protest entered its 9th day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an all-party meeting today attended by political leaders of around 12 political parties, said that the Experts believe that a COVID vaccine will be ready in the next few weeks.Fugitive billionaire Vijay Mallya's assets in France worth 1.6 million euros have been seized by the Enforcement Directorate.

