World Soil Day 2020: Why is it important to conserve soil? | Oneindia News

Much of human activity is connected to the soil.

Our food grows in it, it filters water that we source from the ground, and essentially holds the key to biogeochemical processes that make all od life possible on Earth.

World Soil Day is marked on 5th December and the theme in 2020 is: "Keep soil alive, Protect soil biodiversity".

Watch the video to know more.

#SoilBiodiversity #WorldSoilDay #InternationalDays