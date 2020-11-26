Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

World Soil Day 2020: Why is it important to conserve soil? | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:37s - Published
World Soil Day 2020: Why is it important to conserve soil? | Oneindia News

World Soil Day 2020: Why is it important to conserve soil? | Oneindia News

Much of human activity is connected to the soil.

Our food grows in it, it filters water that we source from the ground, and essentially holds the key to biogeochemical processes that make all od life possible on Earth.

World Soil Day is marked on 5th December and the theme in 2020 is: "Keep soil alive, Protect soil biodiversity".

Watch the video to know more.

#SoilBiodiversity #WorldSoilDay #InternationalDays


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Global Day for Persons with Disabilities 2020: Covid impact | Oneindia News [Video]

Global Day for Persons with Disabilities 2020: Covid impact | Oneindia News

It is a fact that Covid-19 has exposed and deepened existing inequalities in the world and the only way we can beat this virus is by taking each and every person along. 1 billion people in the world..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:22Published
Guru Nanak Jayanati: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Justin Trudeau extend wishes [Video]

Guru Nanak Jayanati: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Justin Trudeau extend wishes

US President-elect Joe Biden and VP-elect Kamala Harris extended wishes on Guru Nanak Jayanti. Biden and Harris released a joint statement to send wishes on Nanak's 551st birth anniversary. The duo..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:41Published
Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19, what does it do? | Oneindia News [Video]

Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19, what does it do? | Oneindia News

As the Coronavirus Pandemic rages on across the world, a new information or finding comes to light with each passing day. As many countries still struggle with Coronavirus testing of maximum..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:02Published