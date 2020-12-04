Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vaccination hubs getting ready to deliver next week

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Vaccination hubs getting ready to deliver next week

Vaccination hubs getting ready to deliver next week

Armed Forces and NHS have reportedly begun preparations for the distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine from ten vaccine hub sites including the London Nightingale hospital and Epsom racecourse.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Military Military Organization primarily tasked with preparing for and conducting war

PM announces ‘RAF Space Command’ and rocket launch plans [Video]

PM announces ‘RAF Space Command’ and rocket launch plans

The UK is setting up "RAF Space Command", a wing of the Armed Forces which will be capable of launching Britain's first rocket as early as 2022, the prime minister has announced. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:23Published
UK falls silent to honour Armistice Day [Video]

UK falls silent to honour Armistice Day

The UK has fallen silent to honour those who lost who have served and lost their lives in the Armed Forces. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:53Published

National Health Service National Health Service Publicly-funded healthcare systems in the United Kingdom

Geri Horner delivers Christmas gifts to NHS staff [Video]

Geri Horner delivers Christmas gifts to NHS staff

Geri Horner recently delivered presents to frontline NHS workers in London to express her gratitude for their efforts.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published
McKellen urges public to get Covid vaccine and praises NHS [Video]

McKellen urges public to get Covid vaccine and praises NHS

Sir Ian McKellen has urged the public to take the Covid vaccination if offered, describing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as a "friend" as he received the first ot two jabs at Queen Mary University Hospital. The 81-year-old actor also praised the NHS, admitting he would not be alive were it not for the health service. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:31Published
Welsh ambulance service under intense pressure due to Covid [Video]

Welsh ambulance service under intense pressure due to Covid

Wales has the highest infection rate in the UK, and the NHS there is under intense pressure - something ITV News witnessed after being invited to spend the day with paramedics. Patients had to be treated in ambulances waiting outside the hospital, and one senior doctor has said they have passed crisis point. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:44Published
Wales' Health Minister says NHS is 'having to make choices' due to Covid-19 [Video]

Wales' Health Minister says NHS is 'having to make choices' due to Covid-19

Wales' Health Minister, Vaughan Gething, said that the "NHS isn't overwhelmedbut it's having to make choices to make sure it doesn't become overwhelmed".It comes as cases have spiked in Wales following the recent "firebreak"lockdown.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published

Epsom Epsom Town in Surrey, England

Lionel Blair receives coronavirus vaccine in Epsom [Video]

Lionel Blair receives coronavirus vaccine in Epsom

92-year-old actor and dancer Lionel Blair spoke of his gratitude today after receiving the coronavirus at Epsom in Surrey. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:14Published
Lionel Blair has Covid-19 jab: ‘It means a great deal’ [Video]

Lionel Blair has Covid-19 jab: ‘It means a great deal’

Entertainer Lionel Blair receives the first of two injections of thePfizer/BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine at a NHS vaccine centre that has been set upin the grounds of the horse-racing course at Epsom in Surrey.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:30Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop source sues Twitter for defamation

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

A computer repair shop owner cited in a controversial New York Post story is suing Twitter for defamation,..
The Verge
CBI: Neither side can be ‘fully ready’ to implement deal' [Video]

CBI: Neither side can be ‘fully ready’ to implement deal'

CBI Director General, Tony Danker, says “there’s no way any business on either side of the channel could be fully ready to implement this deal.” Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:34Published
Altmann: The only trick we have is to block transmission [Video]

Altmann: The only trick we have is to block transmission

Professor of Immunology at Imperial College London, Professor Danny Altmann, has said blocking transmission of the virus “is the only trick we have up our sleeve” in the fight against Covid-19. His comments come as the verdict on the Oxford AstraZenica vaccine is expected to be announced in the coming days, Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:22Published

11 great apps for your new 2020 Android device

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

The first thing to do when you get a new phone is to log back into all your accounts — email, Facebook,..
The Verge
Labour's Kate Green says current schools plan too unclear [Video]

Labour's Kate Green says current schools plan too unclear

Shadow Secretary for Education Kate Green has said that schools and parents would not be in the same uncertain position under a Labour Government. She called on the government to mobilise mass tesing and to publish scientific advice on schools Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:35Published

Related videos from verified sources

Germany: Hundreds of COVID vaccination hubs under construction [Video]

Germany: Hundreds of COVID vaccination hubs under construction

Germany is hoping to have mass vaccination centres ready next month so it can start immunising people as soon as it approves a vaccine.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:39Published
NHS prepares for Covid-19 vaccine programme [Video]

NHS prepares for Covid-19 vaccine programme

The National Health Service has begun preparatory work to deliver the Covid-19 vaccine from next week, which is set to be the biggest vaccination programmes ever to be seen. As one of the hospital hubs..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:54Published
First batch of Covid-19 vaccine arrives in UK [Video]

First batch of Covid-19 vaccine arrives in UK

The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine has arrived in the UK and is on its way to ultra-low temperature storage facilities. It will be distributed from these storage facilities early next week to 50 hospital hubs..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:34Published