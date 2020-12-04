Vaccination hubs getting ready to deliver next week

The UK is setting up "RAF Space Command", a wing of the Armed Forces which will be capable of launching Britain's first rocket as early as 2022, the prime minister has announced. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The UK has fallen silent to honour those who lost who have served and lost their lives in the Armed Forces.
Report by Alibhaiz.
Sir Ian McKellen has urged the public to take the Covid vaccination if offered, describing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as a "friend" as he received the first ot two jabs at Queen Mary University Hospital.
The 81-year-old actor also praised the NHS, admitting he would not be alive were it not for the health service. Report by Alibhaiz.
Wales has the highest infection rate in the UK, and the NHS there is under intense pressure - something ITV News witnessed after being invited to spend the day with paramedics. Patients had to be treated in ambulances waiting outside the hospital, and one senior doctor has said they have passed crisis point. Report by Blairm.
Wales' Health Minister, Vaughan Gething, said that the "NHS isn't overwhelmedbut it's having to make choices to make sure it doesn't become overwhelmed".It comes as cases have spiked in Wales following the recent "firebreak"lockdown.
92-year-old actor and dancer Lionel Blair spoke of his gratitude today after receiving the coronavirus at Epsom in Surrey. Report by Blairm.
Entertainer Lionel Blair receives the first of two injections of thePfizer/BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine at a NHS vaccine centre that has been set upin the grounds of the horse-racing course at Epsom in Surrey.
CBI Director General, Tony Danker, says "there's no way any business on either side of the channel could be fully ready to implement this deal." Report by Browna.
Professor of Immunology at Imperial College London, Professor Danny Altmann, has said blocking transmission of the virus "is the only trick we have up our sleeve" in the fight against Covid-19. His comments come as the verdict on the Oxford AstraZenica vaccine is expected to be announced in the coming days, Report by Browna.
Shadow Secretary for Education Kate Green has said that schools and parents would not be in the same uncertain position under a Labour Government. She called on the government to mobilise mass tesing and to publish scientific advice on schools Report by Odonovanc.
The National Health Service has begun preparatory work to deliver the Covid-19 vaccine from next week, which is set to be the biggest vaccination programmes ever to be seen. As one of the hospital hubs..
The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine has arrived in the UK and is on its way to ultra-low temperature storage facilities. It will be distributed from these storage facilities early next week to 50 hospital hubs..