Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:20s - Published on December 4, 2020

Vaccination hubs getting ready to deliver next week

Armed Forces and NHS have reportedly begun preparations for the distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine from ten vaccine hub sites including the London Nightingale hospital and Epsom racecourse.

Report by Etemadil.

