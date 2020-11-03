Bollywood celebs dazzle in Mumbai

Bollywood stars were spotted in film city, Mumbai. Actor Anil Kapoor returned to Mumbai as his co-stars in movie 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' tested COVID positive. His movie shooting has been put on halt until actors Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan recover completely. Meanwhile, Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber were snapped with their kids in Mumbai. Actress will next be seen in Malayalam movie 'Rangeela'. Paps also got glimpse of Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi post shoot at Gateway of India. Actors are filming for Shakun Batra's next venture.
Bollywood divas rocked their airport look in Mumbai. Amyra Dastur looked beautiful in 'Kurta Sharara' set. Miss World Manushi Chhillar was clicked in high-waist jeans and black turtle neck top with "unremoved tag". Meanwhile, Divya Khosla Kumar opted for traditional Indian attire with mask. Actress is gearing up for her next venture, 'Satyameva Jayate 2'.
Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is known for his acrobatic skills. Standing on the ground is so ordinary for the 30-year-old actor. The Baaghi 3 made us believe about his skills in a new video. The actor shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen doing double somersaults with uncanny ease and higher up in the air than usual. Watch the video for more.
Paparazzi snapped Bollywood stars in film city. Dressed in comfy attire, Janhvi Kapoor was snapped in Bandra. Janhvi will next be seen in 'Dostana 2'. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was also clicked. Alia is prepping up for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', her next venture. Kunal Kemmu was out on bike shopping in Andheri.
Huma Qureshi is soon going to play the lead role in Subhash Kapoor's political drama web-series Maharani. The show will revolve around her journey. Abhishek Bachchan has joined hands with Dinesh Vijan and will be seen in a corrupt politician's role. Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur would be seen alongside Abhishek. For more such interesting updates, Keep watching Daily Punch
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a hotel on December 01. They discussed the immense possibilities of film shoot in the northern state. UP CM is in Mumbai..