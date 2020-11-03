Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bollywood celebs dazzle in Mumbai

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Bollywood celebs dazzle in Mumbai

Bollywood celebs dazzle in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities were snapped in Mumbai.

Looking dapper in eye-cool blue t-shirt, actor Kunal Kemmu posed for camera at PS Dance rehearsal hall.

Kunal was joined by Patralekhaa.

Paps also clicked Nimrat Kaur in Mumbai.

Actress will next be seen in 'Atrangi Re'.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

Anil Kapoor, Deepika, Sunny Leone shine in film city [Video]

Anil Kapoor, Deepika, Sunny Leone shine in film city

Bollywood stars were spotted in film city, Mumbai. Actor Anil Kapoor returned to Mumbai as his co-stars in movie 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' tested COVID positive. His movie shooting has been put on halt until actors Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan recover completely. Meanwhile, Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber were snapped with their kids in Mumbai. Actress will next be seen in Malayalam movie 'Rangeela'. Paps also got glimpse of Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi post shoot at Gateway of India. Actors are filming for Shakun Batra's next venture.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published

Mumbai offers highest quality of life, Chennai treats its women best: Study

 Overall, Mumbai tops the list of 14, followed closely by Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai. But so important is the gender role index that quality of life rankings of..
IndiaTimes
Bollywood divas rock their airport look [Video]

Bollywood divas rock their airport look

Bollywood divas rocked their airport look in Mumbai. Amyra Dastur looked beautiful in 'Kurta Sharara' set. Miss World Manushi Chhillar was clicked in high-waist jeans and black turtle neck top with "unremoved tag". Meanwhile, Divya Khosla Kumar opted for traditional Indian attire with mask. Actress is gearing up for her next venture, 'Satyameva Jayate 2'.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Bollywood Bollywood Hindi language film industry

Watch: Tiger Shroff aces double somersaults with uncanny ease [Video]

Watch: Tiger Shroff aces double somersaults with uncanny ease

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is known for his acrobatic skills. Standing on the ground is so ordinary for the 30-year-old actor. The Baaghi 3 made us believe about his skills in a new video. The actor shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen doing double somersaults with uncanny ease and higher up in the air than usual. Watch the video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:27Published

Kunal Khemu Kunal Khemu

Bollywood stars dazzle in film city [Video]

Bollywood stars dazzle in film city

Paparazzi snapped Bollywood stars in film city. Dressed in comfy attire, Janhvi Kapoor was snapped in Bandra. Janhvi will next be seen in 'Dostana 2'. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was also clicked. Alia is prepping up for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', her next venture. Kunal Kemmu was out on bike shopping in Andheri.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published
Shilpa Shetty gives glimpse of baby girl Samisha [Video]

Shilpa Shetty gives glimpse of baby girl Samisha

Bollywood celebrities were spotted in Mumbai. Shilpa Shetty gave her fans a glimpse of her daughter Samisha. Meanwhile, Kunal Kemmu was also snapped in Mumbai. Actor will next be seen in 'Golmaal 5'.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published

Nimrat Kaur Nimrat Kaur Indian actress

Javed Akhtar files FIR against Kangana, Abhishek Bachchan to join Dinesh Vijan in his next [Video]

Javed Akhtar files FIR against Kangana, Abhishek Bachchan to join Dinesh Vijan in his next

Huma Qureshi is soon going to play the lead role in Subhash Kapoor's political drama web-series Maharani. The show will revolve around her journey. Abhishek Bachchan has joined hands with Dinesh Vijan and will be seen in a corrupt politician's role. Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur would be seen alongside Abhishek. For more such interesting updates, Keep watching Daily Punch

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:37Published

Patralekha Paul Patralekha Paul


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Sanjay Raut on Yogi’s ‘mission film city’; meet with Akshay Kumar [Video]

Watch: Sanjay Raut on Yogi’s ‘mission film city’; meet with Akshay Kumar

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut mocked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Mumbai visit and his meeting with actor Akshay Kumar. ‘I have seen Yogiji sitting in a suite of a big five-star..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:43Published
CM Yogi meets Akshay Kumar in Mumbai [Video]

CM Yogi meets Akshay Kumar in Mumbai

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a hotel on December 01. They discussed the immense possibilities of film shoot in the northern state. UP CM is in Mumbai..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:30Published
Celebs ace their airport look [Video]

Celebs ace their airport look

Bollywood celebrities are particular about their airport style. Actor-turned-samaritan Sonu Sood kept it simple with beige sweater. Nora Fatehi in crop top stunned paparazzi as always. 'Badhaai Ho'..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:49Published