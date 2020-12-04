Global  
 

JP Nadda to visit Kolkata on 8thDecember:Kailash Vijayvargiya

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:35s - Published
BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiyainformed that national president of Bharatiya Janata Party JP Nadda will visit Kolkata on December 8th-9th.

He will inaugurate BJP's election campaign office in Kolkata.

"On 9th, he will attend a meeting with fish cultivators in Diamond Harbour and will have a meeting with the election management committees of three districts," he said.


