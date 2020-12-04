JP Nadda to visit Kolkata on 8thDecember:Kailash Vijayvargiya

Many places in the country were shut with some protesters blocking trains in few states as part of the Bharat Bandh called by the protesting farmers. Farmers were heard shouting slogans against the farm laws and demanding their withdrawal. Congress party leaders in Bengaluru also protested with black flags and raised slogans to express solidarity with the protesting farmers. In Kolkata and Bhubaneswar, some protesters blocked trains with banners expressing support to the farmers. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:54Published
BJP General Secretary and West Bengal In-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya said that Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is likely to be implemented from January. He said, "Most probably from January the process of granting citizenship to refugees under CAA will be started by BJP government."