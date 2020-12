Teaser: The story of a Colorado man's quest to summit all of the state's 14ers – barefoot Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 01:25s - Published 2 minutes ago Teaser: The story of a Colorado man's quest to summit all of the state's 14ers – barefoot Teaser: The story of a Colorado man's quest to summit all of the state's 14ers – barefoot See the full video and story at www.thedenverchannel.com. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like