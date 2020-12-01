GHMC elections: 'BJP has today emerged as a strong party,' says G Kishan Reddy

MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddyon Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections said that BJP came out as a strong party today.

"TRS had 99 seats in Hyderabad, this has come down to 55 now.

We had 4 seats and we have won 50 as of now.

The number of seats of AIMIM has also gone down, the same goes for TRS.

BJP has today emerged as a strong party," saidMoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy.

He further added, "Today's results indicate that we have blessings of the people in our efforts to bring BJP govt in Telangana in 2023 elections.

TRS has failed, people are against their dynasty rule and corruption.

People have paved a way for a BJP govt in Telangana, in the days to come."