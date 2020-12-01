GHMC elections: 'BJP has today emerged as a strong party,' says G Kishan Reddy

TRS leader K Kavitha on Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections expressed her confidence in party's lead. "TRS is winning in most seats. As voting was by paper ballot, we have to wait 3-4 hours to get exact numbers. I believe BJP numbers will further decline and heavy support for TRS will surface. We'll have our mayor and do public works uninterrupted," said TRS leader.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the world is keeping a close watch on the cheapest and safest Covid-19 vaccine and hence they are looking at India. PM Modi said that healthcare workers, frontline workers and elderly people will be vaccinated on priority. He was addressing an all-party meet to discuss Covid situation in the country. Last week, PM Modi had visited Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune to review vaccine development. India's novel coronavirus tally on Friday, December 4 went over 9.5 million. Around 36,595 fresh cases and 540 deaths were added in the last 24 hours. Tally includes 416,082 active cases, more than 9 million recoveries and 139,188 deaths.
Polling for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is underway. Hyderabadis went to polling booth on Dec 01 to cast their votes. Major parties who are competing in GHMC elections are Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy cast his vote at a polling booth. Telangana Minister and TRS leader, KT Rama Rao also cast his vote for GHMC elections. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi cast his vote and appealed to people of Hyderabad to cast their vote today to strengthen the democracy.
As early trends showed BJP leading in recently-concluded Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, party MP D Arvind said that it is clear that people want change. "The transformation has started in the state of Telangana. You have seen Lok Sabha election results then Dubbaka by-election and now GHMC. This is expected. This is a paper-ballot elections so let us wait till the evening, but it is clear message to TRS that Telangana people and GHMC people have given that they want a change here. People have decided to vote for a change and decided that Mr Modi's leadership and a non-corrupt government is required in the state of Telangana," said BJP MP D Arvind. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections were held on December 01, and the counting of votes is underway.
As counting of votes began for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leader expressed confidence of winning more than 100 out of 150 seats, despite "many big leaders from BJP" had come to campaign for the civic polls. She also accused the BJP leaders of making false claims during the campaign, and asserted that people of Hyderabad did not believe them. "We are expecting to win over 100 seats. Although many big leaders from BJP came to campaign and made many false claims, I'm happy that people of Hyderabad did not believe in them and reposed their faith in KCR's leadership," K Kavitha, who is also the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, told ANI. Heavy police presence was seen outside LB Stadium, one of the counting centres in Hyderabad, as officials started counting of votes.