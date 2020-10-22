Goldman Sachs:UK Economy To Grow 7%

Goldman Sachs has cut its near-term growth forecasts for the United States. Goldman Sachs based this on spiking COVID-19 cases and slowing economic activity. US gross domestic product will grow 3.5% in the fourth quarter, down from the previous forecast of 4.5%. According to Business Insider first-quarter 2021 growth estimate was also lowered to 1% from 3.5%. Goldman Sachs said the winter drag should give way to a bigger rebound on the back of vaccine distribution.
Food has been seen arriving at the Brexit talks venue in Westminster this afternoon as discussions of a trade deal between the UK and the EU continue. Report by Etemadil.
European Union officials said on Friday a post-Brexit trade deal could finally be clinched this weekend, but London insisted that negotiations were still "very difficult" and it was determined to "take back control" from the bloc it left 10 months ago. Francis Maguire reports.
An SEC filing reveals AMC aims to raise up to $844 million through the sale of 200 million shares to meet cash needs. Business Insider reports that AMC has burned through the bulk of its cash reserves as virus restrictions and a lack of major releases cut into business. In October AMC warned it could run out of money by the end of the year. The upcoming stock sale will likely raise far less than the $844 million target. On Thursday, AMC stock plummeted 16%.
The Wall Street Journal reported Pfizer cut the number of vaccines it planned to ship in 2020. According to Business Insider, this is due to supply chain delays. Sources say Pfizer sourced materials and set up supply chains while developing a vaccine. This is an "unprecedented" move in the world of medicine and vaccine development. But Pfizer and BioNtech maintain they will produce 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021.
UPS has told drivers to stop picking up packages from some large retailers during the holiday season. Business Insider reports the move is just temporary. This year is expected to be busier than usual for carries. More retailers are relying on online orders for holiday shopping. UPS has told drivers to stop picking up packages from some large retailers as the holiday shipping season picks up.
On Wednesday, December 2nd, the US coronavirus outbreak set grim new records. 3,100 Americans died, a new high. Business Insider reports number of virus hospitalizations passed 100,000. The US is still the worst-affected country in the world. Officials are issuing dire warnings about the months ahead. President Donald Trump is barely mentioning the virus. He is still fixated on his election loss a full month after voting ended.