Midmorning With Aundrea - December 4, 2020 (Part 3)

(Part 3 of 4) A mother and daughter duo are donating books to raise awareness for Bipolar Disorder, an illness that has plagued their family for years.

Sonja wasden and her daughter rachael siddoway co- wrote "a impossible life."

It details wasden's struggles with bipolar disorder and how it affected her family and friends.

Before the pandemic, the pair traveled to libraries across the country.

Dr. tara narula has been following their story.

So sonja's father was diagnosed with bipolar disorder later in life and died by suicide.

One of her sons was also diagnosed with bipolar disorder and is doing well.

The most important thing, they told us, is to keep talking about it& especially now when many feel so isolated and alone.

National suicide prevention lifeline at 1- 800- 273- 8255.

