Covid impact on fashion industry: YOOX's Federico Marchetti decodes #HTLS2020
One of the biggest casualties of the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdown has been the fashion industry.
The closure of physical stores is being seen as the new normal in the post-pandemic world.
However, Federico Marchetti, chairman and CEO of the YOOX Net-a-Porter Group, believes that the future will involve better integration of both online and offline stores to provide a better experience to customers.
He also spoke on the importance of sustainability in the luxury fashion industry.
Watch his full conversation with CNBC TV-18's Shereen Bhan at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.
