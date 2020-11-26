Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pandemic Need Led To Hundreds Lining Up For Gift Cards In Little Haiti

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:53s - Published
Pandemic Need Led To Hundreds Lining Up For Gift Cards In Little Haiti
Brooke Shafer reports 200 people will walk away with Publix gift cards.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Original, Ethical & Sustainable - Five Alternative Gift Giving Ideas [Video]

Original, Ethical & Sustainable - Five Alternative Gift Giving Ideas

Before you stuff your stocking, buy your cards or put the presents under the tree, here are five alternative gift giving ideas you can use to show some love, save money, the environment and reduce..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 03:02Published
Here Are the Best Ways to Donate and Volunteer This Holiday Season [Video]

Here Are the Best Ways to Donate and Volunteer This Holiday Season

Let us give you a little help in figuring out how to do the most good with your time and money—and donate both in meaningful ways.

Credit: Better Homes & Gardens     Duration: 01:05Published
3 tips to get the most out of gift cards [Video]

3 tips to get the most out of gift cards

Even the most festive cards have an expiration date. Here are three useful tips to get the most out of them.

Credit: USA Today Tech (Domestic)     Duration: 01:03Published