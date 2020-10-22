What is One Word to Describe the Los Angeles Clippers?

Chris Broussard: Celtics' star Jayson Tatum deserves supermax deal this season | FIRST THINGS FIRST



Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss the latest NBA reports including the supermax deal for Jayson Tatum on the Boston Celtics, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Clippers. Broussard feels.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:55 Published 1 week ago

What is One Word to Best Describe Tom Brady Right Now?



Tom Brady struggled in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, including throwing the game sealing interception. Credit: Sports Illustrated Duration: 02:10 Published 1 week ago