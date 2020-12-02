Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New York City Council Prepares COVID Vaccine Plan

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:54s - Published
New York City Council Prepares COVID Vaccine Plan

New York City Council Prepares COVID Vaccine Plan

The first batch of COVID-19 vaccines will be rolled out in New York City in less than two weeks.

CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

How to Watch the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting

How to Watch the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting There’s been very little joy to the world in 2020, but hopefully the holiday season — and a...
The Wrap - Published

NYC officials expect first COVID-19 vaccine shipments as early as December 15

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday that officials expect the first shipments of a...
CBS News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

‘We Can Do It, Nassau’ Campaign Aims To Encourage County Residents To Get COVID Vaccine [Video]

‘We Can Do It, Nassau’ Campaign Aims To Encourage County Residents To Get COVID Vaccine

Nassau County is kicking off a campaign to encourage people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 once it’s available.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:38Published
NYC Council To Meet With Pfizer Reps, Hospital Officials And Patient Advocates To Discuss COVID Vaccine Plan [Video]

NYC Council To Meet With Pfizer Reps, Hospital Officials And Patient Advocates To Discuss COVID Vaccine Plan

The New York City Council is set to meet Friday to discuss, and potentially finalize, a COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan. CBS2's John Dias reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:40Published
Dry Ice Businesses In New York City Ready To Help Vaccine Distribution [Video]

Dry Ice Businesses In New York City Ready To Help Vaccine Distribution

With the first of the vaccines expected to arrive in the city in the coming weeks, local businesses are stepping up to help expedite the process. CBS2's Cory James reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:47Published