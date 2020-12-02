New York City Council Prepares COVID Vaccine Plan
The first batch of COVID-19 vaccines will be rolled out in New York City in less than two weeks.
‘We Can Do It, Nassau’ Campaign Aims To Encourage County Residents To Get COVID VaccineNassau County is kicking off a campaign to encourage people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 once it’s available.
NYC Council To Meet With Pfizer Reps, Hospital Officials And Patient Advocates To Discuss COVID Vaccine PlanThe New York City Council is set to meet Friday to discuss, and potentially finalize, a COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan. CBS2's John Dias reports.
Dry Ice Businesses In New York City Ready To Help Vaccine DistributionWith the first of the vaccines expected to arrive in the city in the coming weeks, local businesses are stepping up to help expedite the process. CBS2's Cory James reports.