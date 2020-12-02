New York City Council Prepares COVID Vaccine Plan

The first batch of COVID-19 vaccines will be rolled out in New York City in less than two weeks.

Related news from verified sources How to Watch the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting There’s been very little joy to the world in 2020, but hopefully the holiday season — and a...

The Wrap - Published 2 days ago



NYC officials expect first COVID-19 vaccine shipments as early as December 15 New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday that officials expect the first shipments of a...

CBS News - Published 1 day ago



