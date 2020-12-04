Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 02:59s - Published 3 weeks ago

Lynx Climbs up to Have a Look at Human

Occurred in February 2020 / Rocky Mountain House, Alberta, Canada Info from Licensor: "I am a logger from Alberta, Canada.

I was stopped on the road with my skidder and looked back and to my great surprise, there was a Lynx standing by the tire on my machine.

I quickly climbed on the roof and started videoing.

He then jumped up on the tire, looked at me, and then jumped again on the arch of my skidder.

Only a few feet from me now, he sat and curiously watched me.

After a few minutes, he jumped back down on my tire and then with one great big leap, jumped off the tire back on the ground and slowly walked back into the forest never to be seen again."