Plane made emergency landing on Minnesota highway

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Highway cameras captured the moment a small plane made an emergency landing on a highway in Minnesota, striking a car as motorists slammed on their brakes.


Minnesota officials talk COVID-19 response for long-term care facilities

 Minnesota Governor Tim Walz held a briefing Friday on the state's response to COVID-19, which has led to more than 3,800 reported deaths in the state. Officials..
Watch Live: Minnesota Governor Tim Walz gives COVID-19 update

 He's expected to highlight the ways the state is working to protect residents of long-term care facilities, a demographic that has been hit hardest by the..
A light aircraft has made a night-time landing on US motorway, hitting a vehicle.

Small plane makes emergency landing on major interstate in Minnesota

 The Minnesota Department of Transportation said no one was injured.
 
A small plane crash-landed and hit a vehicle on a Minnesota interstate, with no injuries reported. A...
Driver speaks out after pilot crashes plane into her SUV on Minnesota highway: "I'm glad it was him"

A single-engine plane made a dramatic emergency landing on an interstate as cars cruised down the...
Video shows a single engine aircraft make an emergency landing, then slam into a vehicle as cars whiz by.

A single-engine plane made an impressive emergency landing on a busy Minnesota freeway. Luckily, no one was injured

