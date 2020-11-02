Luminar's 25-year-old founder Austin Russell becomes billionaire after IPO

US Soldier Murders Girlfriend's 5-Year-Old Son For Singing In The Car5-year-old Austin Birdseye loved to sing. He particularly enjoyed singing in the car--at the top of his lungs.
But no more. Sunday night, his mother's boyfriend pushed Austin out of his car onto a..
29-Year-Old Austin Stevens Charged With First-Degree Murder In October Death Of 10-Month-Old DaughterThe Montgomery County District Attorney's Office says a 29-year-old father has been charged with first-degree murder in the October death of his 10-month-old daughter. Katie Johnston reports.
Megan Fox attacks ex for posting Halloween photo of youngest son on InstagramMegan Fox has taken aim at her estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, for posting a Halloween costume snap featuring the former couple's four-year-old son, Journey, on Instagram.