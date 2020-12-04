California to Impose Its Strongest Virus Measures Since June

CA Governor Gavin Newsom announced the new restrictions on Thursday.

Regional stay-at-home orders will be implemented across the state.

As the surge in coronavirus cases begins to strain hospital intensive-care units.

If we don’t act now our hospital system will be overwhelmed.

If we don’t act now we’ll continue to see our death rate climb, Gavin Newsom, CA Governor, via 'The New York Times'.

Areas in which the intensive-care capacity falls below 15 percent will feel the affects of the new restrictions, .

Which include a halt to outdoor dining and the closing of salons and park playgrounds.

On Thursday, more than 2,750 people in the U.S. died due to COVD-19.

More than 100,000 people were hospitalized with the disease