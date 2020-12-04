Noah Cyrus Apologizes for Using Racially Offensive Language to Defend Harry Styles

On Dec.

2, Cyrus took to Instagram to weigh in on Styles' 'Vogue' cover, in which he wears a Gucci gown.

The photo shoot was previously condemned by Candace Owens, who said, "bring back manly men.".

Cyrus' response raised eyebrows.

He wears this dress better than any of you nappy ass heauxzs, Noah Cyrus, via Instagram.

The best new artist Grammy nominee was immediately criticized for using the word "nappy" because of its racist connotations.

Cyrus issued an apology on Dec.

3.

I am mortified that i used a term without knowing the context and history, but i know now and i am horrified and truly sorry, Noah Cyrus, via Instagram.

I will never use it again.

Thank you for educating me.

I in no way meant to offend anyone.

I am so so sorry, Noah Cyrus, via Instagram