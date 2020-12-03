Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The US Only Added 245,000 Jobs in November

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:08s - Published
The US Only Added 245,000 Jobs in November

The US Only Added 245,000 Jobs in November

The US Only Added 245,000 Jobs in November.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics report released on Dec.

4.

The American economy only added 245,000 November jobs on a seasonally adjusted basis.

That's 224,000 less jobs than economists predicted.

The sharp slowdown in the pace of non-farm payroll gains to 245,000 in November underlines how the renewed surge in virus cases and restrictions is weighing on services demand, which will only intensify this month, Michael Pearce, US senior economist at Capital Economics, via note to clients.

Since less businesses hired seasonal holiday workers, the retail sector lost 35,000 jobs.

Government jobs also declined due to less temporary workers being hired.

Warehouse and transportation jobs continue to grow due to an increase in online shopping.

Since the jobs report survey was conducted in the middle of the month, .

Economists fear the numbers may actually be worse considering the resurgence of coronavirus infections


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

US Economy Adds 245,000 Jobs In November, Unemployment Falls To 6.7 Percent – Analysis

US Economy Adds 245,000 Jobs In November, Unemployment Falls To 6.7 Percent – Analysis The rebound slowed sharply in November, with the economy adding just 245,000 jobs. This would...
Eurasia Review - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comWashington PostCTV NewsCBC.caFT.comBusiness InsiderVOA News


Legal services industry gains 5,000 jobs in November but is still well below last year’s numbers

The legal services industry continues to add jobs after a disastrous April in which 68,000 jobs were...
ABA Journal - Published

U.S. economy recovers fewer-than-forecast 245,000 jobs in November


MarketWatch - Published Also reported by •Business InsiderDaily CallerVOA News



Related videos from verified sources

President=Elect Joe Biden To Address November's Slow Growth Jobs Report [Video]

President=Elect Joe Biden To Address November's Slow Growth Jobs Report

Natalie Brand reports the latest jobs report that shows the economy added 245,000 jobs in November....the slowest month of growth since April.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:59Published
U.S. hiring hits six-month low as pandemic rages [Video]

U.S. hiring hits six-month low as pandemic rages

The U.S. economy added the fewest workers in six months in November, hindered by a resurgence in new COVID-19 cases that, together with a lack of more government relief money, threatens the recovery..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:18Published
Company Hiring Continues to Slow, Hits Lowest Rate Since Summer [Video]

Company Hiring Continues to Slow, Hits Lowest Rate Since Summer

Reports released by payroll company ADP reveal a November private payroll growth of 307,000 jobs.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published