McCallie State Live Recap Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 9 minutes ago McCallie State Live Recap 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Rivers:"he just came up and steve limited averaging over 40 points a in the postseason this year five interceptions for mccauley defenses one shy of that the championship record just shut out the aldi's and down 90 97 yards of offense total for him us get that mccauley running back bj harris i doubt hundred and 73 yards and three touchdowns longest of what you just all the four yarder from fellow senior eric rivers and all the ... seal the game ... came all the way was on the go over is a boy is on the yard's closet are there to go just a little to do good enough we knew that we absorb on these and smelled of all zoology did to be able to do both the perfect institutional authority was the point of sobriety for the students the floor was going to school at the time that it was ... a ... to ... rick and harris either had one word for me at the end of the game dying exactly what this mcauley team just did tonight too straight back to back the titles the first time hamilton county's role either public or private had done that night been a pandemic year turn the pandemonium of the blue tornado is a ring back another old ball trophy





You Might Like

