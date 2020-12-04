Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 02:13s - Published 3 weeks ago

Young Boxer Gets Emotional After Receiving Boxing Trunks With Late-Mom's Name On Them

This young boxer got emotional after receiving boxing trunks, which had his mom's name engraved on them, as a gift.

He opened the package and immediately broke down.

The boy's mother had passed away and he had wanted boxing trunks with her name on them.

He could not contain his emotions and shed happy tears after receiving this special gift.