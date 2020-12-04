Derek Lawrence Checks In On Showtime, Where ‘Your Honor’ Is About to Begin and ‘Shameless’ Is Bidding Farewell Video Credit: Entertainment Weekly - Duration: 04:38s - Published 2 days ago Derek Lawrence Checks In On Showtime, Where ‘Your Honor’ Is About to Begin and ‘Shameless’ Is Bidding Farewell EW Associate Editor, Derek Lawrence, chats about the final season of 'Shameless, how they incorporated current events into the storyline, and the end of the series, as well as the new series 'Your Honor,' and star Bryan Cranston's return to TV! 0

