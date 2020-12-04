Pets of the Week - Derrick and Domino

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 1 day ago

Chris maynard with our pets of the week tupelo-lee humane society) pets of the week , tupelo lee humane society) hey, i'm chris maynard.

I'm a volunteer for the tupelo lee humane society.

And today i'm holding potential christmas presents for somebody.

This is derrick.

This is domino.

They're litter mate males and they're just about three months old.

They're so cute together and would make fun pets to have to watch them play.

We hope you'll come take a look.

They're spayed and up to date on their shots and their adoption fee will be 80 dollars.

We also wanted our people to know that while our dogs are on quarantine right now, we do have dogs and puppies in foster care that are available to be adopted.

You can see those animals on our website.

Thanks so much for checking in and we hope to see you soon