GHMC polls: 'Results show people's unequivocal support towards PM's development model,' says Nadda

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiyainformed that national president of Bharatiya Janata Party JP Nadda will visit Kolkata on December 8th-9th. He will inaugurate BJP's election campaign office in Kolkata. "On 9th, he will attend a meeting with fish cultivators in Diamond Harbour and will have a meeting with the election management committees of three districts," he said.
BJP leader Mukul Roy on December 4 claimed that Suvendu Adhikari who has tendered resignation from the party, is expected to join BJP. "Suvendu Adhikari has already resigned. Only time will speak now. In a day or two, the entire dilemma will be over. I expect that he will join the BJP," said Mukul Roy.
MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddyon Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections said that BJP came out as a strong party today. "TRS had 99 seats in Hyderabad, this has come down to 55 now. We had 4 seats and we have won 50 as of now. The number of seats of AIMIM has also gone down, the same goes for TRS. BJP has today emerged as a strong party," saidMoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy. He further added, "Today's results indicate that we have blessings of the people in our efforts to bring BJP govt in Telangana in 2023 elections. TRS has failed, people are against their dynasty rule and corruption. People have paved a way for a BJP govt in Telangana, in the days to come."
As early trends showed BJP leading in recently-concluded Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, party MP D Arvind said that it is clear that people want change. "The transformation has started in the state of Telangana. You have seen Lok Sabha election results then Dubbaka by-election and now GHMC. This is expected. This is a paper-ballot elections so let us wait till the evening, but it is clear message to TRS that Telangana people and GHMC people have given that they want a change here. People have decided to vote for a change and decided that Mr Modi's leadership and a non-corrupt government is required in the state of Telangana," said BJP MP D Arvind. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections were held on December 01, and the counting of votes is underway.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the keynote address at IIT 2020 Global Summit via video conference on December 04. Prime Minister said that post COVID-19 era will be about re-learning, re-thinking and re-innovating. "India is witnessing a sea change in the way it works. Things we thought could never happen are being delivered at a great speed. Our government fully committed to the principle of reform, perform and transform. No sector left out from reforms," said PM Modi.
As counting of votes began for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leader expressed confidence of winning more than 100 out of 150 seats, despite "many big leaders from BJP" had come to campaign for the civic polls. She also accused the BJP leaders of making false claims during the campaign, and asserted that people of Hyderabad did not believe them. "We are expecting to win over 100 seats. Although many big leaders from BJP came to campaign and made many false claims, I'm happy that people of Hyderabad did not believe in them and reposed their faith in KCR's leadership," K Kavitha, who is also the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, told ANI. Heavy police presence was seen outside LB Stadium, one of the counting centres in Hyderabad, as officials started counting of votes.
A day after assuring agitating farmers that the central government was ready to hold talks on their "every problem and demand," Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said he never called the farmers' protest politically motivated and neither was he calling it now. "I never called the farmers' protest politically motivated; neither am I calling it now," Shah said. "In a democracy, everyone has a right to have different views on the same thing. All three laws are beneficial for farmers. Politically motivated opposition can go against it," Shah added on being asked about Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's stand on farm laws. On Saturday, Shah urged the farmers, who are protesting against three farm laws enacted recently, to shift to Nirankari Samagam Ground marked for their protest by Delhi Police and said the Centre was ready to talk to them before December 3. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala hit out at the home minster. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:37Published
Speaking on J-K District Development Council (DDC) elections, Union Minister of state for Finance Anurag Thakur on November 28 said that people are coming out in large number to vote and sending strong..
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar hit out at the Gupkar alliance in Jammu and Kashmir. Haryana CM also accused Congress of siding with those talking in 'anti-national language'. Khattar slammed Cong for..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:30Published