GHMC polls: 'Results show people's unequivocal support towards PM's development model,' says Nadda

National President of Bharatiya Janata Party Jagat Prakash Nadda showed his satisfaction on the GHMC election results.

Hailing his party workers Nadda said, "The historic result for BJP in Hyderabad GHMC elections shows people's unequivocal support towards PM Modi's development and governance model.

I want to thank the people of Hyderabad." "The people of Hyderabad have made it clear what will be the results of the Telangana assembly elections (2023).

I can say with confidence that people of Telangana have decided to say goodbye to the corrupt KCR government," BJP president added.