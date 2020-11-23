Global  
 

NHS prepares for Covid-19 vaccine programme

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:54s - Published
The National Health Service has begun preparatory work to deliver the Covid-19 vaccine from next week, which is set to be the biggest vaccination programmes ever to be seen.

As one of the hospital hubs which will be vaccinating vulnerable patients and frontline NHS staff, University Hospital Coventry have begun setting up clinics and training exercises ahead of the rollout.

Report by Etemadil.

