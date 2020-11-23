NHS prepares for Covid-19 vaccine programme

The National Health Service has begun preparatory work to deliver the Covid-19 vaccine from next week, which is set to be the biggest vaccination programmes ever to be seen.
As one of the hospital hubs which will be vaccinating vulnerable patients and frontline NHS staff, University Hospital Coventry have begun setting up clinics and training exercises ahead of the rollout.
Report by Etemadil.
One of the biggest casualties of the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdown has been the fashion industry. The closure of physical stores is being seen as the new normal in the post-pandemic world. However, Federico Marchetti, chairman and CEO of the YOOX Net-a-Porter Group, believes that the future will involve better integration of both online and offline stores to provide a better experience to customers. He also spoke on the importance of sustainability in the luxury fashion industry. Watch his full conversation with CNBC TV-18's Shereen Bhan at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.
Armed Forces and NHS have reportedly begun preparations for the distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine from ten vaccine hub sites including the London Nightingale hospital and Epsom racecourse.
A blood test that may be able to detect more than 50 types of cancer will be piloted by the NHS.
The mother of a 12-year-old Somalian girl who drowned in a river says she doesn't feel as if she has justice after a coroner has concluded it was an accidental death. Lawyers representing Shukri Abdi's family have pushed for a verdict of unlawful killing amid allegations the 12-year-old had been pushed after her school and police failed to protect her from bullying. The Justice4Shukri campaign argue the case represents "yet another example of the institutional racism riddled throughout this country". Report by Etemadil.
Food has been seen arriving at the Brexit talks venue in Westminster this afternoon as discussions of a trade deal between the UK and the EU continue. Report by Etemadil.