Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fashion & Covid: Will physical stores shut down? YOOX CEO answers #HTLS2020

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:34s - Published
Fashion & Covid: Will physical stores shut down? YOOX CEO answers #HTLS2020

Fashion & Covid: Will physical stores shut down? YOOX CEO answers #HTLS2020

Federico Marchetti, chairman and CEO of the YOOX Net-a-Porter Group, spoke on how the Covid-19 pandemic might influence the future of fashion.

Speaking on Day 6 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, Marchetti said that while online stores will increase in number and sales, the 'holy grail' would remain perfect integration of digital and physical shops, with the same customer shopping both online and offline.

Watch the full video for more.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Federico Marchetti (businessman)

Covid impact on fashion industry: YOOX's Federico Marchetti decodes #HTLS2020 [Video]

Covid impact on fashion industry: YOOX's Federico Marchetti decodes #HTLS2020

One of the biggest casualties of the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdown has been the fashion industry. The closure of physical stores is being seen as the new normal in the post-pandemic world. However, Federico Marchetti, chairman and CEO of the YOOX Net-a-Porter Group, believes that the future will involve better integration of both online and offline stores to provide a better experience to customers. He also spoke on the importance of sustainability in the luxury fashion industry. Watch his full conversation with CNBC TV-18's Shereen Bhan at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 29:31Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

NHS prepares for Covid-19 vaccine programme [Video]

NHS prepares for Covid-19 vaccine programme

The National Health Service has begun preparatory work to deliver the Covid-19 vaccine from next week, which is set to be the biggest vaccination programmes ever to be seen. As one of the hospital hubs which will be vaccinating vulnerable patients and frontline NHS staff, University Hospital Coventry have begun setting up clinics and training exercises ahead of the rollout. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:54Published

YOOX Net-a-Porter Group Italian online fashion retailer


Related videos from verified sources

What's govt budget for Covid vaccine distribution? FM Nirmala answers #HTLS2020 [Video]

What's govt budget for Covid vaccine distribution? FM Nirmala answers #HTLS2020

With a vaccine for Covid-19 seemingly around the corner, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke on the government's plan for mass inoculation. At the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times, the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:33Published
Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf on Covid, life after tennis & more #HTLS2020 [Video]

Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf on Covid, life after tennis & more #HTLS2020

Tennis legends Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. The stalwarts of the game spoke on their playing days and life away from the spotlight...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:05Published
Will NEP privatise India's education system? Dr Kasturirangan counters #HTLS2020 [Video]

Will NEP privatise India's education system? Dr Kasturirangan counters #HTLS2020

One of the major allegations levelled by critics against the National Education Policy 2020 is that it is biased towards privatisation of India's education system. Speaking at the 18th edition of the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:28Published