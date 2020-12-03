Fashion & Covid: Will physical stores shut down? YOOX CEO answers #HTLS2020

Federico Marchetti, chairman and CEO of the YOOX Net-a-Porter Group, spoke on how the Covid-19 pandemic might influence the future of fashion.

Speaking on Day 6 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, Marchetti said that while online stores will increase in number and sales, the 'holy grail' would remain perfect integration of digital and physical shops, with the same customer shopping both online and offline.

