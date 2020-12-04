|
|
|
Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd, Mariah Carey, Justin Timberlake, more highlight New Music Friday
New Music Friday includes Shawn Mendes' album "Wonder," a new Ant Clemons and Justin Timberlake song plus remixes from The Weeknd and Mariah Carey.
