Now Screening (12/04/20): 'Big Mouth,' 'Selena: The Series' & 'I'm Your Woman' | THR News
Here's your breakdown of what to watch this weekend (12/04/20) in THR's 'Now Screening.'
Christian Serratos, Ricardo Antonio Chavira & Seidy López on 'Selena: The Series' & Selena's Legacy | THR InterviewsThe cast of 'Selena: The Series' — including Christian Serratos, Seidy López and Ricardo Antonio Chavira — sit down with The Hollywood Reporter to talk about the new two-part Netflix series that..
The Finale of 'The Undoing' Drew Biggest One-Night Audience on HBO | THR NewsThe finale of 'The Undoing' drew the biggest one-night audience for an HBO series in more than a year.
What's Coming to Netflix in December 2020 | THR NewsHere are all the television shows and movies hitting Netflix in December 2020.