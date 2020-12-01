Justin Bieber Calls Out Selena Gomez Fan Who Encouraged Followers to 'Bully' Hailey Bieber | Billboard News

Justin Bieber fires back at online troll who encouraged people to insult Hailey Bieber



'Sorry' hitmaker Justin Bieber has fired back at an online troll who encouraged other social media users to insult his wife Hailey Bieber and defend his previous romance with Selena Gomez. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:47 Published 8 hours ago

Justin Bieber wants a 'tribe' of kids



Chart-topping pop star Justin Bieber has admitted he wants to have a "little tribe" of kids. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:33 Published 2 days ago