[NFA] President Donald Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee have raised $207.5 million since Election Day, according to a statement on Thursday, gathering donations to pay for challenges to DemocratJoe Biden's win in the Nov.
U.S. leaders urgently called on Americans to wear masks as deaths from the coronavirus set a single-day record with 2,861 deaths reported on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally of official data. This report produced by Chris Dignam.
Since election day President Donald Trump's campaign has ratcheted up fundraising. The Washington Post revealed the Trump campaign has raised more than $150 million to fight election fraud. The New York Times published a similar report on Monday, but put the number at $170 million. Business Insider reports that's the amount raised since Election Day is about double the amount that one of Trump's main PACs raised during September, its best month.
President Donald Trump's campaign is still seeking donations from voters, even though Trump himself has all but admitted he lost to Joe Biden. But donors should know that 75% of every contribution is now being routed to Trump's newly-established leadership PAC, Save America, up to $5000. Anything over $5000 goes to Trump's Recount Account. Also, 25% of all donations go to the Republican National Committee.