Trump has raised $207 million since Election Day

Still Donating To Trump's MAGA Fund? FYI, Here's Where The Money Is Really Going



President Donald Trump's campaign is still seeking donations from voters, even though Trump himself has all but admitted he lost to Joe Biden. But donors should know that 75% of every contribution is now being routed to Trump's newly-established leadership PAC, Save America, up to $5000. Anything over $5000 goes to Trump's Recount Account. Also, 25% of all donations go to the Republican National Committee.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:45 Published on January 1, 1970