Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump has raised $207 million since Election Day

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:40s - Published
Trump has raised $207 million since Election Day

Trump has raised $207 million since Election Day

[NFA] President Donald Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee have raised $207.5 million since Election Day, according to a statement on Thursday, gathering donations to pay for challenges to Democrat Joe Biden's win in the Nov.

3 vote.

Colette Luke has more.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

President Trump won't say if he has confidence in Attorney General William Barr

 As President Trump continues raging against the outcome of the election, he's turning his anger at Attorney General William Barr, who has not backed the..
CBS News
Record U.S. deaths prompt pleas for mask-wearing [Video]

Record U.S. deaths prompt pleas for mask-wearing

U.S. leaders urgently called on Americans to wear masks as deaths from the coronavirus set a single-day record with 2,861 deaths reported on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally of official data. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:01Published

Election Day (United States) Election Day (United States) Day for the general elections of public officials in the US

Trump Has Raised $150-Million To Fight Election Fraud [Video]

Trump Has Raised $150-Million To Fight Election Fraud

Since election day President Donald Trump's campaign has ratcheted up fundraising. The Washington Post revealed the Trump campaign has raised more than $150 million to fight election fraud. The New York Times published a similar report on Monday, but put the number at $170 million. Business Insider reports that's the amount raised since Election Day is about double the amount that one of Trump's main PACs raised during September, its best month.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:30Published

Trump, Still Claiming Victory, Says He Will Leave if Electors Choose Biden

 Taking questions from reporters for the first time since Election Day, the president also said he would travel to Georgia to support Republican candidates before..
NYTimes.com

Republican National Committee Republican National Committee Top institution of the U.S. Republican Party

Trump fundraiser to challenge voting results is the real election fraud

 Our View: As Trump PAC and the Republican National Committee beg for money, the former reality TV star is again selling unreality to potential donors.
USATODAY.com
Still Donating To Trump's MAGA Fund? FYI, Here's Where The Money Is Really Going [Video]

Still Donating To Trump's MAGA Fund? FYI, Here's Where The Money Is Really Going

President Donald Trump's campaign is still seeking donations from voters, even though Trump himself has all but admitted he lost to Joe Biden. But donors should know that 75% of every contribution is now being routed to Trump's newly-established leadership PAC, Save America, up to $5000. Anything over $5000 goes to Trump's Recount Account. Also, 25% of all donations go to the Republican National Committee.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:45Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States


Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Trump raises $200m for post-election legal battles

 The money is going on legal challenges to Democrat Joe Biden's victory as well as other purposes.
BBC News

Meet the lieutenant governor pushing Democrats to get serious about weed

 Photo illustration by William Joel / The Verge | Photo by Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman..
The Verge

Related news from verified sources

Trump Has Reportedly Raised $170 Million Since Election Day

Raised approximately $170 million
Daily Caller - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comUpworthyJerusalem PostNewsmaxFOXNews.comJapan Today


Ice Cube Explains Going Ghost After Donald Trump Drama

Ice Cube Explains Going Ghost After Donald Trump Drama West Coast rap legend Ice Cube was all over the place in the weeks leading up to Election Day, but...
SOHH - Published


Related videos from verified sources

3,000 Americans Died From COVID-19 In A Single Day [Video]

3,000 Americans Died From COVID-19 In A Single Day

On Wednesday, December 2nd, the US coronavirus outbreak set grim new records. 3,100 Americans died, a new high. Business Insider reports number of virus hospitalizations passed 100,000. The US is..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published
Trump posts speech on baseless voter fraud claims [Video]

Trump posts speech on baseless voter fraud claims

U.S. President Donald Trump released a lengthy speech recorded at the White House on Wednesday, in which he repeated his unsubstantiated claims of widespread election fraud, a day after Attorney..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:29Published
Trump Continues to Fight 2020 Election Results, Despite DOJ Not Finding Systemic Fraud [Video]

Trump Continues to Fight 2020 Election Results, Despite DOJ Not Finding Systemic Fraud

President Donald Trump fights the election results and proposes 2024 run as rest of government tries to move on. Skylar Henry reports. (12-2-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:06Published