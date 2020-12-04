Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 3 weeks ago

Ruby Townsend retires from being the water meter reader for Mantee after over 50 years on the job.

Mantee woman retires after several decades of reading meters

News.

I'm emily leonard.

A long time mantee worker is taking off her work boots for the last time and celebrating all her hard work tonight.

Wtva's rhea thornton was in webster county at the retirement party to hear from the woman being celebrated.

Its been since the early 60's that ruby townsend worked as a water meter reader here in mantee... but tonight was finally time to celebrate the devoted workers retirement.

Ruby townsend - worked as mantee water meter reader over 50 years: "i'm going to hate to give it up but i've got to."

For over 50 years, ruby townsend worked in mantee reading 168 water meters in the community.

But even after all those years, townsend still enjoyed her work.

Ruby townsend - worked as mantee water meter reader over 50 years: "to tell you the honest truth, i loved the job."

And her love showed... coworker baraba harden said townsend almost never missed a day on the job.

Barbara harden - longtime coworker with townsend: "one month in the last year, she had to have retina surgery on her eye and she did take that month off.

Other than that, i cannot remember a time when she did not read the water meters."

The meter readers determination to come into work each day came from the gratitude she received from her community members.

Ruby townsend - worked as mantee water meter reader over 50 years: "whenever somebody let me know that they appreciate something i do, i love it."

And although the party was a time to celebrate, the community of mantee will miss townsend's hard work.

Barbara harden - longtime coworker with townsend: "what i'm going to miss the most is seeing her little green pick-up come by."

Tag: now, townsend said she will continue to work at the bank, but will miss her time reading the meters.

Reporting in mantee, rhea thornton wtva 9 news.

Oxford police arrested a grenada