Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson arrested and suspended from Labour

Sir Keir Starmer says the Labour Party has presented "a strong united front" over the last few months despite "different opinions" on a Brexit deal. Negotiations between the European Union and the United Kingdom on a post-Brexit trade agreement are currently taking place in Westminster. The Labour leader's comments come amid reports of a shadow cabinet split on support for the deal. Report by Jonesia.
Ed Miliband has explained why the Labour Party abstained from Tuesday evening's Commons vote on the introduction of England's new Covid tier system. The shadow business secretary also criticised the government's "inadequate" economic support for businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. Report by Jonesia.
Sir Keir Starmer says his party will abstain a vote in the Commons on Tuesday which seeks to replace the current lockdown rules with the tier system from Wednesday. Sir Keir said it would not be in the national interest to vote down the measures at a time when the virus continued to represent a "significant risk". Despite some Conservative backbenchers opposing the plans the vote is still expected to pass. Report by Etemadil.