Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson arrested and suspended from Labour

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published
The Mayor of Liverpool has been suspended from the Labour Party after he wasarrested in connection with a fraud probe into building deals in the city,sources have said.


Joe Anderson (politician) Joe Anderson (politician) British Labour Party politician, Mayor of Liverpool

'Hollywood of the North' film studio plan approved

 New studios will form part of a media production hub for Europe, says Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson.
BBC News
Liverpool mayor frustrated by poor communication with Government [Video]

Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson says that the Government is not consulting orlistening to suggestions from local governing bodies before rolling out newcoronavirus restrictions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Liverpool Liverpool City and metropolitan borough in England

Liverpool mayor held in bribery probe

 He and four others are being investigated over the awarding of building contracts in the city.
BBC News

Inter would sell Skriniar to Spurs for £45m - Thursday's football gossip

 Inter could agree to sell Tottenham target, Ajax defender rules out Liverpool move, Pochettino linked with two leading roles, plus more.
BBC News

Jones hits winner as Liverpool beat Ajax to advance in Champions League

 A goalkeeping error gifts Liverpool a victory over Ajax which secures the Reds a place in the last 16 of the Champions League with one game to spare.
BBC News

Labour Party (UK) Labour Party (UK) Centre-left political party in the United Kingdom

Starmer calls for cross-party approach to vaccine communcation [Video]

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer calls on the Government to apply a cross-partyapproach to communication on the coronavirus vaccine.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published
Starmer: Labour a “united front” on Brexit [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer says the Labour Party has presented “a strong united front” over the last few months despite “different opinions” on a Brexit deal. Negotiations between the European Union and the United Kingdom on a post-Brexit trade agreement are currently taking place in Westminster. The Labour leader’s comments come amid reports of a shadow cabinet split on support for the deal. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:30Published
Miliband explains Labour’s abstention on Covid tier vote [Video]

Ed Miliband has explained why the Labour Party abstained from Tuesday evening's Commons vote on the introduction of England's new Covid tier system. The shadow business secretary also criticised the government's "inadequate" economic support for businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:48Published
Labour will abstain vote on Covid tier restrictions [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer says his party will abstain a vote in the Commons on Tuesday which seeks to replace the current lockdown rules with the tier system from Wednesday. Sir Keir said it would not be in the national interest to vote down the measures at a time when the virus continued to represent a "significant risk". Despite some Conservative backbenchers opposing the plans the vote is still expected to pass. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:39Published

Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson suspended from Labour after fraud probe arrest

The Mayor of Liverpool has been suspended from the Labour Party after he was arrested in connection...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •BBC News


New studios will form part of a media production hub for Europe, says Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson.
BBC News - Published

Liverpool mayor arrested on suspicion of bribery and witness intimidation, Sky News understands

Liverpool mayor arrested on suspicion of bribery and witness intimidation, Sky News understands Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson has been arrested in connection with an investigation into building...
Sky News - Published


Anderson: Hope Liverpool can return to Tier 2 after testing [Video]

Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson says he hopes mass Covid testing will help stop the spread of the virus, and drive the infection and hospital admission rate down. From Friday, people in Liverpool..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:14Published
Liverpool mayor welcomes mass virus testing [Video]

Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson has welcomed the government's decision to mass-test people in the city for COVID-19.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 05:55Published
Liverpool Mayor: New rules were forced on us [Video]

Mayor of Liverpool, Joe Anderson, says it's a 'blatant lie' for ministers to say he agreed to tier 3 restrictions for the city.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 06:14Published