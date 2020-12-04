Community mourns the loss of Kevin Page

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 6 days ago

His wife, Laura Page, stated Kevin passed away Thursday afternoon.

Voice of the comunity for years.

He was the owner (and a dj at w-m-r-s, the local radio staion.

He was elected to be a county commisioner, but passed away before his january 1st inauguration.

On october 30th, his campaign facebook made a statement saying he was diagnosed with covid-19.

Monticello mayor cathy gross gave her remarks following page's passing.

His legacy is proud and secure, and he will be remembered not only as a community friend, but a mentor to many and truly a man with purpose.

Page leaves behi his three children and his wife laura.

He was sixty four.

Our thoughts go out to to his family.

Tippecanoe county prosecutor, patrick harrington, has told news