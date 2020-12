Woman Describes Horror Of Losing Home In Bond Fire Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:46s - Published 5 minutes ago Woman Describes Horror Of Losing Home In Bond Fire About 25,000 residents remained under evacuation orders Friday morning because of a house fire which turned into a massive wind-driven wildfire in Silverado Canyon east of Irvine late Wednesday night. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hathras case: After Supreme Court query, security of victim’s family increased



After the Supreme Court sought a report from the Uttar Pradesh government over the security provided to the Hathras victim’s family, UP police has provided two policemen for to protect each family.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:45 Published on October 7, 2020