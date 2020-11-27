US House Votes To Decriminalize Pot
On Friday, the US House of Representatives passed a bill to end the federal prohibition on cannabis.
CNN reports the historic vote on the landmark legislation is largely symbolic.
If put into law it would be a major step for the multibillion-dollar cannabis industry and broader social justice movements The bill would effectively legalize cannabis by removing marijuana from the Controlled Substances Act.
It would creating a shared federal-state control of cannabis programs, but it does not force states to legalize.