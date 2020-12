ICU Bed Availability Continues To Drop Across Bay Area Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:12s - Published 9 minutes ago ICU Bed Availability Continues To Drop Across Bay Area Kiet Do reports on looming regional stay-at-home order for Bay Area as ICU bed capacity drops from COVID cases (12-4-2020) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like