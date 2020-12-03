Justin Bieber Slams Fan Disrespecting His Wife Hailey
We're talking about Justin and his wife.
Selena Gomez dating rumors and Noah Cyrus facing backlash.
Justin Bieber Calls Out Selena Gomez Fan Who Encouraged Followers to 'Bully' Hailey Bieber | Billboard NewsJustin Bieber has had enough of comments comparing his wife Hailey Bieber to ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.
Justin Bieber fires back at online troll who encouraged people to insult Hailey Bieber'Sorry' hitmaker Justin Bieber has fired back at an online troll who encouraged other social media users to insult his wife Hailey Bieber and defend his previous romance with Selena Gomez.
Hailey Bieber urged Justin to wait to get new rose neck tattooJustin Bieber had to wait a month to complete his neck tattoo collection with a rose design after his wife Hailey Bieber told him she wasn't thrilled about all his skin art.