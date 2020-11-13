Look Out, Man! Fails of the Week (December 2020)
It's time for The Fails of the Week!
This week we have a jealous dog, a handstand gone wrong, and more!
pawsr: The social network just for petsLearn more
I'm Sorry, Mom: Fails of the Week (November 2020)It's time for The Fails of the Week! This week we have a mom who doesn't handle crisis situations very well, a greedy cat, and more! Happy #FailFriday
Big Wave, Bigger Trouble: Fails of the Week (November 2020) | FailArmyIt's #FailFriday so that mean's it's time for The Fails of the Week! Happy #FailFriday everbody!
Wall to Wall Fails: Fails of the Week (November 2020) | FailArmyIt's #FailFriday so that means It's time for The Fails of the Week! This week we have proof that duct tape has infinite uses, a few grumpy horses, and more!