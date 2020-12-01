TRS represents regional sentiment of Telangana: Owaisi

After Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) emerged as the largest party with 55 seats in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on December 04 said that TRS represents the regional sentiment of Telangana.
MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddyon Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections said that BJP came out as a strong party today. "TRS had 99 seats in Hyderabad, this has come down to 55 now. We had 4 seats and we have won 50 as of now. The number of seats of AIMIM has also gone down, the same goes for TRS. BJP has today emerged as a strong party," saidMoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy. He further added, "Today's results indicate that we have blessings of the people in our efforts to bring BJP govt in Telangana in 2023 elections. TRS has failed, people are against their dynasty rule and corruption. People have paved a way for a BJP govt in Telangana, in the days to come."
Polling for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is underway. Hyderabadis went to polling booth on Dec 01 to cast their votes. Major parties who are competing in GHMC elections are Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy cast his vote at a polling booth. Telangana Minister and TRS leader, KT Rama Rao also cast his vote for GHMC elections. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi cast his vote and appealed to people of Hyderabad to cast their vote today to strengthen the democracy.
National President of Bharatiya Janata Party Jagat Prakash Nadda showed his satisfaction on the GHMC election results. Hailing his party workers Nadda said, "The historic result for BJP in Hyderabad GHMC elections shows people's unequivocal support towards PM Modi's development and governance model. I want to thank the people of Hyderabad." "The people of Hyderabad have made it clear what will be the results of the Telangana assembly elections (2023). I can say with confidence that people of Telangana have decided to say goodbye to the corrupt KCR government," BJP president added.