The Cheesecake Factory To Pay $125,000 To Settle SEC Allegations It Misled Investors Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:39s - Published 7 minutes ago The Cheesecake Factory To Pay $125,000 To Settle SEC Allegations It Misled Investors The Cheesecake Factory has settled charges from the Securities And Exchange Commission that the restaurant chain made misleading disclosures to investors about how the pandemic impacted its operations and financial condition. Katie Johnston reports. 0

