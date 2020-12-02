Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hospitals prepare to roll out vaccine

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 03:25s - Published
Hospitals prepare to roll out vaccine

Hospitals prepare to roll out vaccine

Ashish Joshi reports from University Hospital Coventry, where staff are preparing to start vaccinations next week.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Reactions as local hospital trust left off list for vaccines

Reactions as local hospital trust left off list for vaccines Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust hospitals will not receive the vaccine next week
Grimsby Telegraph - Published

East Kent Hospitals Trust issues important message ahead of vaccine roll-out

East Kent Hospitals Trust issues important message ahead of vaccine roll-out William Harvey Hospital will be among the first nationwide to begin vaccinating patients
Folkestone Herald - Published

Covid vaccine for county NHS hospital staff as early as next week

Covid vaccine for county NHS hospital staff as early as next week Deborah Lee said she is 'confident' that NHS staff within Gloucestershire's hospitals will get the...
Gloucestershire Echo - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Covid vaccine arrives at hospitals across the country [Video]

Covid vaccine arrives at hospitals across the country

A batch of vaccines arrives at Croydon University Hospital in south Londonover the weekend, with similar scenes unfolding all around the country.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published
Covid vaccine arrives at Croydon University Hospital [Video]

Covid vaccine arrives at Croydon University Hospital

The first batches of the coronavirus vaccine have been delivered to hospitals across the UK. Croydon University Hospital was one of those who received the first of the Pfizer BioNTech drug. It’s..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:07Published
Las Vegas area healthcare workers to protest in front of Sunrise Hospital [Video]

Las Vegas area healthcare workers to protest in front of Sunrise Hospital

New coronavirus cases continue to overwhelm hospitals nationwide. Health officials say there isn't enough vaccine to go around at this time.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:16Published