Hospitals prepare to roll out vaccine
Ashish Joshi reports from University Hospital Coventry, where staff are preparing to start vaccinations next week.
Covid vaccine arrives at hospitals across the countryA batch of vaccines arrives at Croydon University Hospital in south Londonover the weekend, with similar scenes unfolding all around the country.
Covid vaccine arrives at Croydon University HospitalThe first batches of the coronavirus vaccine have been delivered to hospitals across the UK. Croydon University Hospital was one of those who received the first of the Pfizer BioNTech drug. It’s..
Las Vegas area healthcare workers to protest in front of Sunrise HospitalNew coronavirus cases continue to overwhelm hospitals nationwide. Health officials say there isn't enough vaccine to go around at this time.