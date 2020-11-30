Will Californians back a stay-at-home order?
With the US reaching a record number of COVID cases in a single day, the state of California will impose a stay-at-home order.
Current ICU capacity remaining in California regionsCalifornia is on the brink of a new stay-at-home order that applies if a region's intensive care unit capacity drops below 15%. Here is a look at the five regions ICU levels across the state.
San Diego hospitals react to Newsom’s regional stay-at-home orderHospital leaders across San Diego County say they support Gov. Gavin Newsom's new regional stay-at-home order, which uses ICU bed capacity as the metric to impose stricter restrictions because of..
California Gov. Newsom announces new regional stay-at-home orderWith coronavirus cases surging at a record pace, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new stay-at-home order Thursday tied to regional hospital ICU bed availability.